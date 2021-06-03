Inflated power bills, smart meter use remain concerns for residents

Inflated electricity bills over the last year have become a major concern for residents, who alleged that despite taking up the matter with the distribution company, there has been no relief. They said that the issue has been a regular one since the installation of smart meters and the issue was compounded since a lockdown was enforced last year to quell the spread of Covid-19.

Narender Singh, a resident of Sector 31, said that since the installation of smart meters, his electricity bill has increased by 40%. “We had thought that smart meters will bring relief, but the bills are inflated and there is no end to it. Since last April, our major expenditure has been on electricity bills. We have even tried to switch off all lights and locked the house for a week and stayed at a relative’s house, but to no effect,” he said.

CP Surendran, a resident of Sector 67, said that for the second time in four months, he paid nearly ₹40,000 for power consumption. “I was shocked to receive the bill as my consumption is limited and the bill has never exceeded ₹11,000. I have complained at the power department office several times, but no action has been taken nor has anyone visited to check the meter reading,” he said.

Residents even took to social media and tagged the power minister, as many are facing financial hardships since the pandemic broke out and the subsequent lockdown.

In November last year, several protests were held by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) across the city, against the installation of smart meters. A group of residents, under the aegis of Jan Adhikar Sanghathan, had also launched a public movement against the smart meters.

Officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the power distribution company, however, dismissed the allegations and said that the smart meters were accurate and sensitive, and rigorous testing was done before installation. They also denied that these meters record inflated readings.

Hitesh Goel, the subdivisional officer of DHBVN, Badshahpur, said that there were issues due to the lockdown as meter readings were not taken from residential areas. “We had calculated highest reading of last year based on which bills are sent and the extra amount paid is adjusted in the next billing cycle. We are looking into the issue and if anyone feels there is an issue with their smart meter, we are ready to get it tested at a laboratory,” he said.

Goel said that due to the lockdown, many residential areas did not allow their employees to enter. “The situation has improved and these issues will be resolved,” he said.

Residents of Palam Vihar, Sector 22, 21, South City-1, Sushant Lok-1, and sectors 56 and 57 complained that their areas have been worst hit with inflated bills.

Sudhir Sachdeva, a resident of Sushant Lok-1, said that since January last year, they have been receiving inflated bills. “We protested, organised meetings, met officials, complained and did everything possible, but the matter remains unresolved. No one has ever come down to take note of readings and they bill us as per their wish. We are helpless and are forced to pay the bill, else, the connection will be cut. We are paying a huge cost for electricity connection here,” he said.

Pradeep Kumar Chouhan, superintending engineer, circle II, Gurugram, said that they have automated the billing process and now, the reading can be done without physical visits. “This process was started in April and it is being implemented. There are some teething problems but these would be resolved soon. All concerns over wrong billing would be resolved. In the coming months, I assure the city residents and DHBVN consumers that issues related to billing would be minimised,” he said.

Chouhan also said that due to lockdown, there have been operational issues but with relaxation in curbs, the situation would improve. However, he also advised consumers to look into their electricity consumption as the same may have increased.