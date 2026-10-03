Italian woman’s Gurugram trip yields result: Cheater arrested

A 36-year-old cyber-security expert was arrested on Thursday for allegedly duping a 50-year-old Italian entrepreneur, who owns a chain of jewellery showrooms in her country, of €900 (nearly ₹98,000) after trapping her in a romantic relationship and promising to marry, police said on Friday.

Police said Akhil Maurya took €900 from the Italian entrepreneur.

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Police identified the suspect as Akhil Maurya, a native of Bahadurpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, staying at a PG accommodation at Sukhrali, Sector 17, Gurugram.

Money transferred in two instalments

Police also recovered the mobile phone he used to converse with Daniela De Pietri, the victim, who is still his Instagram page follower.

“He has been unemployed since July last. He duped the Italian woman of €900. The woman transferred €450 on August 4 and another €450 on September 10 through Western Union,” said Gaurav Fogat, ACP (cybercrime).

“However, soon after she transferred the money, he severed all contact with her,” the ACP said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Faridabad man held for allegedly forging BJP MLA’s seal, digital signature to dupe families Suspect had worked with global firms {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Maurya is a bachelor in information technology from Agra University (2011 batch) and had worked as a cybersecurity expert with two global firms that have offices in Gurugram.

“He was drawing a salary of around ₹1 lakh before resigning in July 2025. He had used the duped money in paying three months’ pending rent of his accommodation,” the ACP said.

Police said a few years ago, Maurya was among two information-technology experts selected by Google.

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“However, due to medical conditions and travel abroad, he didn’t join,” the ACP said.

Also read: Fake Apple tech support call centre that duped US residents busted in Delhi

Suspect allegedly posed as AI content creator

Police said Maurya introduced himself to De Pietri as an AI-generated content creator and a jewellery designer while befriending her this March. He also created videos for her business using AI.

Citing unemployment and issues related to obsessive-compulsive disorder, he had asked De Pietri for money.

After her arrest, De Pietri, while speaking with HT, said she finally got justice and praised the ACP and his team. “I wanted to prevent other people from falling into his trap. He (Maurya) promised to marry me. Everything turned out to be false. He lied about everything. So, I decided to report him, as he might target other girls too,” she said.

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De Pietri owns five jewellery showrooms in Reggio Emilia, Italy. She spent almost twice the amount she was duped on tickets, visa, and lodging to fly to India and get an FIR registered against Maurya on Monday.