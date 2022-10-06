Jammu businessman mugged in Gurugram’s South City-I

A Jammu-based businessman was allegedly mugged by four people in South City-I on the night of October 1, police said on Wednesday. Amarjeet Singh (37) and his cousin, Harmeet Singh (36). were on the road for a short drive after 11.30pm when the suspects stopped them and snatched a gold chain worth ₹3.5 lakh from Amarjeet’s neck and fled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cousins reached Gurugram on the morning of October 1. According to police, Harmeet who has been working from home for an MNC firm in Gurugram, was called to the office for some paperwork. Amarjeet, a car dealer, accompanied him on the trip. They were staying at a hotel in Sector 29 from where they went out for the drive.

Amarjeet alleged that a man and a woman standing opposite a school in South City-I waved at them to stop. “We stopped the car thinking that they needed help. The woman started talking to me and the man engaged my cousin in a conversation as soon as we rolled down the windows. We asked them if they needed help but the woman touched my neck inappropriately. We both shouted at them for doing that following which they fled the spot. We saw two more women standing a few feet away also running,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after, the cousins checked their mobile phones and other belongings kept on the dashboard of the car and found them to be safe. “Harmeet noticed that my gold chain was missing from my neck. We came out of the car and ran in the direction the suspects had fled but found no one,” Amarjeet said. The cousins then scouted the same area for the next two nights to trace the suspects but were unsuccessful. “I submitted a complaint at the Sector 40 police station on Tuesday evening and left for Jammu,” he added.

Based on his complaint, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said CCTV camera footage from the area is being scanned to identify the suspects.