Khattar urges Jaishankar once more to ensure release of Vishal Jood

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he will meet Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to seek his intervention to secure the release of Vishal Jood from the New South Wales prison in Australia, according to a news report by news agency PTI.

Jood, who hails from Haryana’s Karnal, was arrested for his involvement in suspected ‘hate crimes’ on April 16. He has been charged with “three counts of affray, three counts of armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of destroying or damage property AUD 5,000 and AUD 15,000 (DV) and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s),” by the local police for assaulting members of the Sikh community near Harris Park. The police said that Jood was also arrested for his role in another incident on February 28 where members of the Sikh community protesting against the farm laws were attacked in Harris Park.

The Haryana government, however, says that Jood was implicated in a false case and was attacked when he tried to protect the tricolour.

“For the honour of the Tricolour in Sydney, Haryana's young Vishal Jood fought firmly with anti-national forces and did not allow the Tricolour to be insulted. There are also a lot of demonstrations taking place in Australia in support of Vishal. Vishal's supporters claim that some anti-national forces beat him up and later implicated him in a false case after which he was sent to jail,” Haryana’s directorate of information, public relations and languages department tweeted on Wednesday.

Khattar also said that he would urge the Australian High Commission to intervene and release Jood immediately. He said continuous efforts are going on to secure the release of Jood. The chief minister has also come under pressure from the Ror community in Karnal. Jood belongs to the Ror community and members of the community held protests in Karnal and Kurukshetra demanding his release, according to a report by HT.