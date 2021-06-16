Khori residents: We are living in constant fear

Sitting under the shade of a tree, braving the heat with makeshift hand fans and listening to a local god-man, residents of Khori village in Faridabad on Wednesday were trying to keep their mind off the impending demolition of their houses built illegally on Aravalli land. The residents do not know the date of the demolition but wake up with the fear of eviction every day as electricity and water supply have already been discontinued.

Meenakshi, a 43-year-old resident who earns a living by tailoring after her husband lost his job due to the lockdown, said, “With my little savings I was finally able to build a house with a proper roof. I also did a house warming ceremony on June 6 and the very next day, I learnt that all houses in this village will be demolished. I have no money left and there is hardly any work. There is a constant fear that the house will get demolished.”

On June 7, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of houses encroaching on the Aravalli forest area in Faridabad district, holding that “there cannot be a compromise or concession on forest land”. Since then, residents have been demanding temporary rehabilitation, but haven’t received any response from the authorities.

The news of a suicide on Wednesday morning turned the mood darker, with many residents saying they have no other option as they cannot afford to live elsewhere. They said that water tankers are also not being allowed to enter.

Shabana, a 35-year-old mother of three, while returning from a neighbour’s house where she went to take bath, said, “Today (Wednesday), there was one suicide in the village; in the coming days, there might be more. Our houses will be demolished, but we are already living in unliveable conditions as there is no water supply. Whatever water was stored in my house for the past three days, that is over now. What do I give my children for drinking and how will I cook meals for them?”

Families with pregnant women and infants said that they are unable to look for houses elsewhere due to the impending demolition drive.

Umesh Kumar, a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver, whose wife is due for delivery in 10 days, said, “For the past two months, I was not able to earn anything because of the lockdown, and now that the situation has improved, I cannot go out to work leaving my wife and two other children behind. If I am here while they come to demolish our house, I will be able to do something to help them, but if it happens when I am away, we don’t know what will happen.”

During a visit by HT on Wednesday, some villagers were seen shifting their valuables to other places, either rented accommodations or to their relatives’ houses in nearby areas. Locals said that almost half of the residents have shifted their valuables to other places, but will continue to live in Khori.

Shifting a small fridge, bed, cooler and cupboard with documents, a man with a family of eight, said, “I am taking these to my sister’s house in Tughlakabad. But, we will stay here only, as there is not enough space for all of us to live there.”

Women from the village also said that people have sold iron doors of their houses to earn money for survival. Many families were seen selling off old almirahs, coolers and auto parts to scrap dealers to get money for making alternative living arrangements.

Meanwhile, officials said that they have not received any orders from the administration regarding providing rehabilitation to the residents.

Pankaj Kumar, the subdivisional magistrate of Badhkal, which comprises Khori, said, “We have not received any order from the administration regarding rehabilitation, but residents have been given more time to vacate the area. I will also look into the matter of tankers not being allowed inside the village as water is important.”