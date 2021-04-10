Land allotted for fire station in Sector 92

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday approved the transfer of 2.5 acres to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) for constructing a fire station in Sector 92, during a meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Officials of the fire department said it is imperative to set up a fire station in Sector 92 as the closest fire stations on either side, at IMT Manesar and Sector 37, are located at least seven kilometres away and it takes them 25-30 minutes to reach the sector during peak traffic hours, due to congestion at the Kherki Daula toll and on National Highway-48.

“The decision to build a fire station in Sector 92 is important as in the advent of a fire incident, it takes us over 30 minutes to reach there. We desperately needed to reduce the response time and distance, especially given that newer sectors (58-115) are still developing and will expand further,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer (ADFSO).

Several high-rises and residential societies, such as DLF New Town Heights, Orchard Avenue Signature Global, Spaze Privy, DLF Regal Gardens, Sare Homes and Ansal Heights, are located close to Sector 92.

Kashyap said that as per the Haryana Fire Service Act, the ideal response time in urban areas should be around five minutes. However, he said that due to the size, traffic volume and population of Gurugram and Manesar, in comparison to other cities in Haryana, this is impossible to achieve and as a practice, the fire department aims to at least ensure a response within 15 minutes.

Officials said the entire process, including construction, would take around two years.

“Drawings for the project first need to be prepared and subsequently, approved. In the next stage, the estimates for the projects need to be prepared. In the final stage, the tendering process needs to be completed for finalising a contractor for the project and only then can construction commence. Keeping all formalities in mind, we estimate at least two years for the fire station can become operational,” said Kashyap.

“When the Sector 92 fire station is built, along with the fire stations in Pataudi and Hailey Mandi, our coverage will extent from Gurugram till Rewari. Three fire stations in relatively close proximity to the one in IMT Manesar will ensure that the maximum response time for any major fire in any of these areas is less than 20 minutes,” said Kashyap.

The Haryana fire department comes under the ambit of the respective municipal corporations.