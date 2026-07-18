Leopard spotted around Sec 54 society

Residents raised concerns over a slew of infrastructure gaps after a leopard was spotted twice around the society Ridgeview IFS Society in Sector 54 on Wednesday.

The leopard seen roaming around the society. (HT)

According to the residents of the condominium–located on the edge of the Aravalli forest–Wednesday’s incident was the first time when a leopard was spotted in the area.

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Savithri Lakshmanan, a resident and secretary of the soctiey’s management committee, said that they informed the forest department officials after the leopard was spotted.

“Around 3 am, our security guards spotted a leopard near the entrance of the society for the first time and immediately alerted residents. The leopard was spotted for the second time before 4am. We have advised residents to remain cautious during the night and avoid venturing out unnecessarily,” she said.

Surinder Dangi, divisional forest officer (DFO), said the department had been receiving reports of the leopard’s presence in the area for nearly a week.

“Although the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, the leopard has been seen moving around and has not displayed any aggressive behaviour. We have instructed people not to harm the animal, and inspections are being carried out,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents alleged that the leopard was sighted near the society due to the increasing encroachment in the Aravalli forest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents alleged that the leopard was sighted near the society due to the increasing encroachment in the Aravalli forest. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in March, HT had reported about large-scale encroachment in the Aravallis, raising concerns over environmental degradation and gaps in enforcement in the eco-sensitive zone.

Residents said that they had also written to the forest department earlier this month, urging officials to conduct an inspection and take action against alleged illegal encroachments.The letter reported about several instances of open fires.

Meanwhile, residents have also raised concerns over gaps in the demarcated boundary wall around the area. “There is a clear stretch where no wall has been constructed, allowing unrestricted access and leaving us directly exposed to the forest area,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

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Raj Kumar Jangra, divisional wildlife officer (DWO) on Thursday said that a team has been sent for inspection of the leopard on Friday or Saturday.

A senior MCG official said that they will send a team to check the boundary walls and will take action accordingly