Locals decry recurring sewage overflow woes in Gurugram’s Sec 105 society

Residents of Rajendra Park, Sector 105, have once again raised concerns over persistent sewage overflow, saying the problem has resurfaced after a brief improvement and is now flooding lanes across the locality.

₹ 12–15 crore MCG project underway in Ward 34, but residents say no visible improvement; fear situation may worsen during upcoming monsoon. (HT Photo)

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Locals said Block C remains among the worst affected, with sewage water inundating streets almost every day, severely disrupting movement. They added that repeated complaints to authorities have yielded little change on the ground despite assurances.

Rajesh Gulia, a resident, said people have run out of patience. “This is not a healthy way to live. The sewage emits a foul stench that enters our homes. Every day, we have to wade through sewage water to carry out our daily chores. Residents are losing their patience,” he said.

“Children have to walk through the sewage to go to their schools. Their parents have to cross this sewage,” he added.

Tulsi Sharma, another resident, said the situation has deteriorated again after a short-lived improvement. “Just imagine living in these conditions—this has become our reality. Residents are so frustrated that some are even considering selling their houses and moving away,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We fear that last year’s situation will return during the rains. This is nothing short of a health hazard caused by the authorities,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We fear that last year’s situation will return during the rains. This is nothing short of a health hazard caused by the authorities,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Inundated stretches in C Block, Sector 105, as seen on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^usCountry}} Rajendra Park has faced recurring sewer overflow, waterlogging and unhygienic conditions for years. The worst-hit stretches include Block C’s Shiv Murti Chowk to Dwarka Expressway lane, and parts of Blocks F and G. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajendra Park has faced recurring sewer overflow, waterlogging and unhygienic conditions for years. The worst-hit stretches include Block C’s Shiv Murti Chowk to Dwarka Expressway lane, and parts of Blocks F and G. {{/usCountry}}

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The area, home to at least 30,000 residents, is located along Bajghera Road, a key connector between the Dwarka Expressway and Daultabad flyover.

Earlier, on March 29, it was reported that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had initiated a project to address sewage overflow and waterlogging in Ward 34, which includes Rajendra Park. The project, estimated at ₹12–15 crore, targets completion by April-end and includes desilting, pipeline replacement and strengthening of the sewer network.

“Nowehere it seems like the authorities are doing anything. The ground reality speaks for itself,” Gulia added.

Ward councillor Surekha Chauhan did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

Vivek Beniwal, sub-divisional officer (SDO) at MCG, said officials were unaware of the current situation. “We will get it inspected. Works are ongoing to prevent sewage overflow in the area like last year. However, if there are complaints like such, we will get it checked and try to offer immediate relief to residents,” he said.

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