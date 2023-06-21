Man arrested for impersonating BSF test aspirant in Gurugram

A man, who appeared for the recruitment process of the Border Security Force (BSF) at its camp in Bhondsi on Monday, was arrested for impersonating another candidate during the same process earlier this month, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, Dayaram Nehra, 49, has at least five criminal cases against him. (HT Photo)

Police said the suspect was caught during the biometric scan which showed that he had impersonated another candidate during the physical efficiency tests on June 9. The suspect was appearing for BSF’s recruitment process for Group-D category on Monday.

This is the third impersonator caught by BSF officials in the camp during the ongoing recruitment process which began in the first week of May and will end on July 6.

Investigators said that at about 12pm on Monday, a candidate’s biometrics were scanned for the verification process of the physical efficiency test. However, his fingerprints were already shown to be present in the examination database.

They said that as per his documents, the suspect was identified as Sanjeet, 21, a resident of Nasirpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad. However, his thumb impression collected through fingerprint scanner showed him to be candidate Ram Bresh, also 21, of Matsena in Firozabad.

Officers said that as per exam records, Bresh had appeared for the physical test at the camp on June 9.

They said the BSF officials questioned the suspect separately during which he told them that he was paid to impersonate Bresh for the physical test on June 9.

Investigators said that thereafter, Sanjeet himself planned to appear for the BSF recruitment process but landed in a soup.

They said that the BSF officials soon alerted police after which a team reached the spot and arrested Sanjeet.

On complaint of BSF official Chandan Kumar Singh, an FIR was registered against Sanjeet under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Monday, said police.

Inspector Samer Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said that during investigation, it came to light that Bresh paid Sanjeet ₹10,000 to appear for the recruitment process.

“We have booked Bresh in the FIR as well and will arrest him,” he said, adding Sanjeet was on one-day remand for detailed interrogation.

Earlier on June 10, Firozpur native Deepak Yadav was arrested for impersonating two other candidates. On May 3, Sagar Thakur, a native of Baghpat in UP, was arrested for impersonating another candidate who had appeared for the written examination.

