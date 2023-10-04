Man arrested for strangling 34-year-old woman to death in Nuh

A man was arrested in Palwal for allegedly strangulating a 34-year-old woman to death, the Nuh police said on Wednesday, adding that the woman’s body was discovered on the roadside with her eight-month-old son, whose cries alerted passersby.

The deceased woman, Sakunat Begum, 34, lived in Hachpuri Kalan village in Palwal’s Hathin. In addition to her eight-month-old son, she has a 13-year-old daughter.

According to the police, she was in a relationship with a married man, the prime suspect in the case and an associate of the suspect arrested by the police, and was pressuring him to marry her. For this reason, the prime suspect decided to kill her and took the help of the arrested suspect, Mohammad Ayaz, 28, who hailed from the deceased woman’s village, for the purpose.

According to Malkhan Singh, station house officer of Bichhore police station in Nuh, the prime suspect, a resident of Bisru village, arrived at the Begum’s village on September 27 and then took her to various locations.

“At night, he finally brought her to Bisru, where three other suspects, including Ayaz, were waiting. They strangled her to death and dumped her body on the roadside,” he said.

According to the police, Begum’s eight-month-old son was also in her lap when she was murdered, but the four suspects did not kill him; instead, they threw the child along with Begum’s body on the roadside.

According to investigators, the infant’s continuous drew the attention of some commuters, who immediately alerted the police.

According to the police, Ayaz was arrested in Palwal on October 2 and was on police remand for interrogation till Thursday. Searches are underway for the other suspects, who are at large, said investigators.

