Man assaulted by restaurant staff in Gurugram after he asks them to hurry order

A 48-year-old man was assaulted by staff at a restaurant on Old Railway Road on March 4 after he asked them to package his dinner quickly, police officers said on Tuesday. The assault left him with a broken femur in his right leg, said investigators.

The assault left the man, Krishna Kumar, with a broken femur in his right leg, said investigators. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the incident occurred at 9.30 pm on March 4 when the complainant, Krishna Kumar, went to the restaurant with two friends to get his dinner parcelled.

According to Kumar’s complaint, even after waiting for more than 30 minutes, his dinner was still not packed when he asked the staff to do it quickly, and a heated argument ensued as they allegedly heckled and told him to go somewhere else because they were too busy dispatching online orders on priority.

According to investigators, the argument quickly escalated into a scuffle in which several staff members assaulted Kumar with wooden bats and rods, fracturing his femur. According to police, the staff threw him out on the road, and a friend alerted his family, who took him to a government hospital in Sector 10A.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that on March 16, doctors performed surgery and used a plate to hold the femur in place.

He was discharged on March 18 but developed a severe infection in his leg after returning home, prompting him to be admitted again on March 29, said officers. Due to his deteriorating condition, doctors referred him to a higher centre on Monday night. Kumar was then transferred to a super speciality hospital in Jaipur.

Kumar alleged that a police team and restaurant employees went to the hospital but returned after obtaining his signatures on blank paper.

According to investigators, Kumar later wrote to senior officers, following which a first information report was registered at Sector-5 police station on Monday night under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified restaurant staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar’s brother, Pappu Sagar, said that Kumar’s condition was critical and that they were on their way to a hospital in Jaipur. “We are concerned that the infection will cause him to lose his leg. We’re assisting his wife and son because he’s spent all his savings on his treatment,” he added.

Subhash Boken, a Gurugram police public relations officer, said that Kumar’s two friends will be questioned to determine the identity of the suspects and then action will be taken against them.