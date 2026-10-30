Man assaulted with sticks and batons over old rivalry in Gurugram, three arrested

Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with sticks and batons over an old rivalry in Gurugram's Baliyawas area, police said on Thursday evening.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday evening. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representational)

The police have also recovered a motorcycle, a scooter and a stick allegedly used in the crime from their possession.

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Investigators said the incident took place on October 22, when the complainant was taking his guests in a vehicle to show them a farm in Baliyawas. According to the police, the accused allegedly stopped their vehicle on the pretext of asking for directions before assaulting the complainant with sticks and batons.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday evening and have been identified as Tapesh, a resident of Ghatta village; Akash, a resident of Bandhwari village; and Deepak, a resident of Khera Khalilpur village in Nuh district, who currently lives at Signature Serenas in Sohna, police said.

Case registered

The complainant approached the Gwal Pahari police post, under the DLF Phase 1 police station, on October 23, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused was arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that they attacked the complainant due to an old grudge stemming from a previous altercation and verbal dispute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that they attacked the complainant due to an old grudge stemming from a previous altercation and verbal dispute. {{/usCountry}}

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“Tapesh has two previous cases related to assault and criminal intimidation registered against him in Gurugram, while Akash has four cases registered against him under various sections of law, including assault and the Arms Act,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said.