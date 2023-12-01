Man dies after speeding car hits his bike on Sohna elevated road, driver flees

A 23-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car that took a sudden turn to change lanes on Sohna elevated road near Alipur on Tuesday. The car driver, who fled from the spot after leaving behind his vehicle, is yet to be arrested, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased, Rajiv Kumar, used to work in a five-star hotel near Huda City Centre and was going to his native place at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh on his motorcycle when the accident took place at about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

Investigators said that Kumar’s cousin Alesh Kumar, 24, was also travelling on a separate motorcycle along with Rajib and was riding ahead of him.

Kumar alleged that a Maruti Alto driver suddenly took a sharp cut to change lane and his cousin was unable to slow down his motorcycle and hit the car.

“He sustained severe head injuries. With the help of commuters, I rushed him to Sohna government hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead,” he said, adding that they lived together on rent at Kanhai village in Sector-45.

On Kumar’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that they have seized the car and will soon serve notice to its owner to get details about the driver for action against him. “Rajiv’s body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on Wednesday,” he said.

