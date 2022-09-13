Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan recovery agents

Gurugram: A 47-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Sector 7 on Saturday after being harassed by three loan recovery agents, police said on Monday. The deceased’s family recovered a purported suicide note on Sunday evening, officials informed.

According to the cops, the note, dated August 31, mentioned that the man was being harassed by three loan recovery agents of two private financing firms and a bank.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, an FIR was registered against the three agents under Sector 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Sunday night.

“We have obtained call detail records of the three suspects. They will be served notices to appear for questioning,” a senior police officer said. He added that the agents’ names and phone numbers were written on the suicide note left by the deceased.

Inspector Dinkar Kumar, station house officer, New Colony police station, said that police are investigating to ascertain the loan amount and the purpose for which the loan was taken. “We will also question the family members,” he added.

