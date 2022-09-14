Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl in Nuh

A fast-track court in Nuh has awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment to a 24-year-old man convicted of raping a minor girl in August 2019, besides imposing a fine of ₹12,000 on him. In the event that the convict is unable to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional eight months in prison.

According to the police, Tarif Hussain was arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in August 2019 by the Nuh police. The family of the victim had told police that the accused had lured their daughter to his home on the pretext of giving her radish. He raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

“The victim, however, returned home and narrated her ordeal to her family,” said Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh.

A case was registered under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody while the trial in the case continued.

Singla said that additional session judge Narender Pal sentenced the accused on the basis of evidence. “The case was registered by the Nuh police without any delay. After that, the statements of the minor victim was recorded before the court,” said Singla.