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Man held for cheating Italian woman of 98,000 dies in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail

The 36-year-old, who worked at a multinational cybersecurity firm, was arrested on October 1 after the woman travelled to India and filed a cheating complaint.

Updated on: Oct 20, 2026, 07:15:27 IST
By Debashish Karmakar, Gurugram
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A 36-year-old inmate in Gurugram’s Bhondsi district jail died on Monday morning allegedly after suffering breathing issues, officials said, adding that the man was arrested on October 1 this year for duping a 50-year-old Italian woman of around 98,000.

Akhil Maurya collapsed within a minute of complaining of breathing difficulties and was declared dead on arrival at Gurugram’s Civil Hospital. (Pexel/Representational)
Akhil Maurya collapsed within a minute of complaining of breathing difficulties and was declared dead on arrival at Gurugram’s Civil Hospital. (Pexel/Representational)

The inmate, Akhil Maurya, was from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh and lived in Gurugram Sector 17. He worked in a multinational cyber security firm, officials said.

Anil Kumar, deputy superintendent, Bhondsi district jail, said Maurya suddenly started complaining of breathing issues at 10am on Monday. “Within a minute, he collapsed. Inmates who were inside the barrack that time with Maurya alerted prison authorities,” he said.

Kumar said he was taken to the jail hospital, but as he was critical, they rushed him to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Also read: Italian woman hunts ‘lover’ in Gurugram after being cheated of nearly 1,000 euros

Preliminary assessment points to possible cardiac arrest

According to police, the two had entered into a relationship via social media earlier this year, police said. The man then borrowed money from her, saying he has lost his job. However, police said that immediately after getting money, he severed all connections with her.

She then flew to India and filed a cheating case against him.

Meanwhile, the woman expressed shock on Maurya’s death. “My deepest condolences to his family. I pray they cope with the situation,” she said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Akhil Maurya?

Akhil Maurya was a 36-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh who lived in Gurugram Sector 17 and worked in a multinational cyber security firm.

What happened to Akhil Maurya in jail?

He complained of breathing issues, collapsed, and was taken to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Why had Maurya been arrested?

He was arrested on October 1 in connection with a case alleging he duped a 50-year-old Italian woman of around ₹98,000.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar

Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.

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