CM Yogi highlights schemes for women’s economic empowerment in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted state government initiatives related to women's nutrition, financial inclusion and economic self-reliance on the occasion of Ashtami during Sharadiya Navratri. He cited an increase in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers and the participation of women in dairy producer companies and self-help groups as measures aimed at expanding their economic opportunities. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath highlights schemes for women’s economic empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

In a message posted on social media platform X, Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Mahagauri and said women's safety, health, nutrition and financial independence were important to social development. He said the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was working to expand opportunities for women in education, nutrition and economic activities.

The chief minister also referred to changes in the distribution of supplementary nutrition under the state's welfare programmes. He said that before 2017, the system faced challenges due to the influence of mafia groups. According to him, the responsibility for producing and distributing take-home rations was subsequently assigned to women associated with self-help groups, with the stated aim of improving transparency and creating livelihood opportunities.

Anganwadi workers and women’s nutrition programmes Adityanath said the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers had been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹12,000. He described the workers as an important part of the delivery system for children's nutrition and early education. He also said health insurance benefits were being provided to them.

Anganwadi centres play a role in delivering supplementary nutrition and early childhood care services under government programmes. The chief minister said changes in the take-home ration system had also helped women associated with self-help groups participate in the production and distribution process.

The statement did not provide details of the number of Anganwadi workers covered by the revised honorarium, the date on which the increase took effect or the specific health insurance coverage available to them.

Dairy companies and self-help groups expand income opportunities The chief minister said more than four lakh women across 31 districts were associated with dairy producer companies, including Balinee, Samarthya, Kashi, Baba Gorakhnath and Srijani. He said these enterprises were helping women participate in dairy production and generate income through collective business activities.

Adityanath also referred to the BC Sakhi initiative, under which women provide banking-related services in gram panchayats. He said the initiative had contributed to women's economic participation and the expansion of financial inclusion in rural areas.

According to the chief minister, more than 1.20 crore women in Uttar Pradesh were associated with self-help groups. He also cited the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which aims to help women increase their household incomes through livelihood activities and entrepreneurship.

Self-help groups are commonly used to organise women around savings, credit and income-generating activities. Their role can extend to agriculture, dairy production, small businesses and the delivery of selected public services.

The figures cited by the chief minister were not accompanied by a reference period or supporting data in the statement. Independent information on the income levels of participating women, the scale of business activity and the reach of the programmes would help assess their impact on women's economic participation.

The initiatives highlighted by the state government cover several areas, including nutrition services, rural banking, dairy production and livelihood generation. Their outcomes would depend on implementation, sustained income opportunities and the extent to which participating women can access and benefit from these programmes.