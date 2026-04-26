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Man held for firing in air, threatening kin in Gurugram village

FIR filed under BNS and Arms Act; accused arrested by Crime Branch, remanded to police custody as teams seek to recover the firearm.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:22 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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A man in his 20s was arrested for allegedly firing in the air and threatening to kill his uncle following a dispute in Khandsa village, police said on Saturday.

Incident followed earlier argument; complainant alleged accused fired in air near house and issued threat, prompting police action. (File photo)

An FIR was registered at Sector 37 police station under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, for use of an illegal firearm, police said.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Thursday night near Raghuvanshi Mandi in Khandsa, when the complainant returned home with his family and was parking his vehicle behind the house. Police said the accused, his nephew, was already present there.

Officials said the two had an argument earlier in the day, which escalated later in the night. The accused allegedly fired a shot in the air and threatened to kill the complainant, police said.

 
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