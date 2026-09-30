Man held in Golf Course Rd road-rage case; police inquiry ordered over FIR delay

A 32-year-old man who allegedly abused a mother-daughter duo and hit their car’s headlight with a rod during a road-rage incident at AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

A departmental inquiry was ordered against the Sector 56 SHO and investigating officer over the nearly month-long delay in registering the FIR. (Sourced)

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The suspect, a resident of Aya Naga in Delhi, was undergoing treatment for dengue at a private hospital and was discharged before his arrest on Tuesday, police said. The Mahindra Scorpio he was travelling in when the incident took place on August 27 was also seized.

Assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) Dharambir Singh said the suspect’s identity was established on September 24 after the victims’ complaint was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-56 police station on September 22. The complaint was registered after Singh intervened following the duo’s meeting with him over the delay in filing the FIR. “However, he could not be arrested, as police found him under treatment. But officers were deployed there,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman had told HT that an FIR against an unidentified suspect was registered at the Sector-56 police station only on September 22, after several visits and repeated requests. She already had dashcam footage of the incident as evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman had told HT that an FIR against an unidentified suspect was registered at the Sector-56 police station only on September 22, after several visits and repeated requests. She already had dashcam footage of the incident as evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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According to senior officers, a departmental inquiry was also ordered against the Sector 56 police station house officer and the first investigating officer in the case, on the directions of Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj over the nearly month-long delay in registering the FIR.

Police said the mother and daughter were travelling from their Sector 55 residence towards Sector 54 rapid metro station in their Maruti Swift at 10.09pm on August 27 when their car had a minor collision with a black Scorpio.

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The Scorpio driver allegedly intercepted their car, abused them and fled after smashing its headlight with a rod. The incident was captured on a dashcam, police said.