Man injured in bike accident on Golf Course Road succumbs

A 44-year-old man severely injured after an unidentified speeding vehicle collided with his motorcycle on Golf Course Road on Friday night succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, said police officers aware of the matter.

A first information report was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver on Sunday at Sushant Lok police station under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence). (Representational image)

They said the accident happened at 9pm in the underpass near Genpact Chowk on Golf Course Road when the deceased man, Raj Bahadur Yadav, was returning from Gurugram’s Sector 56 to his residence in Chhatarpur, Delhi. According to the police, Yadav’s elder brother Narender Singh was also travelling behind him at the time.

The police suspect that a speeding vehicle hit Yadav’s motorcycle while attempting to overtake him, causing him to fall on the road. According to them, the vehicle then sped away from the scene without slowing down while traffic behind Yadav halted to avoid further injuring him.

According to investigators, commuters alerted the police control room, and an ambulance arrived immediately and rushed him to the government hospital in Sector 10A. Singh had arrived at that point, and after identifying his brother’s damaged motorcycle, he also went to the hospital.

The police said that Yadav was under treatment for several hours before succumbing to his severe head injuries early Sunday morning.

According to Subhash Boken, Gurugram police’s public relations officer, there were no CCTV cameras in the underpass, and no one witnessed the accident. “We’re looking into the case from several angles, including whether Yadav lost control himself. We are also scanning CCTV camera footage on Golf Course Road to determine which vehicles were speeding out of the underpass at the time of the accident,” he said.

Based on Singh’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver on Sunday at Sushant Lok police station under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

