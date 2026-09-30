A 43-year-old man was killed and his 42-year-old friend critically injured after a speeding Thar rammed their motorcycle while they were waiting at a traffic signal near Genpact Chowk on Golf Course Road, police said on Tuesday.

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The deceased victim was identified as Mohammad Idrish, a resident of Mankapur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. His friend who was riding on the pillion seat, Ashiq Ali, from Bohiya village in Gonda, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, police said.

The accident took place at 10.05pm on Saturday when Idrish and Ashiq were returning to their rented accommodation at Malviya Nagar in Delhi from a construction site near Sector 65 in Gurugram, police said. Two peers of the victims were travelling on another motorcycle behind them.

A senior police official said the Thar came from behind and rammed the stationary motorcycle without slowing down. “Traffic has stopped at the signal as it had turned red. Soon after the collision, the Thar sped away from the spot, and none could see its registration number as everything unfolded within a few seconds,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The impact flung Idrish and Ashiq 10 to 15 feet away, causing severe head injuries, the official said. “They were rushed to a private hospital in DLF Phase-III. However, looking at their condition, doctors referred them to Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared Idrish dead. Ashiq was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he continues to be under treatment in a critical condition,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact flung Idrish and Ashiq 10 to 15 feet away, causing severe head injuries, the official said. “They were rushed to a private hospital in DLF Phase-III. However, looking at their condition, doctors referred them to Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared Idrish dead. Ashiq was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he continues to be under treatment in a critical condition,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said CCTV footage from the spot and other locations was being scanned to trace the vehicle. “The car and the driver are yet to be traced,” he said.

On the complaint of the victim’s peers riding behind, police registered an FIR against the unidentified Thar driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 53 police station on Sunday. Idrish’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.