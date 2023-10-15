Man nearly severs 64-year-old’s right arm at wrist with stone cutter in Gurugram

A 30-year-old man who was cutting a marble slab during construction work in a Gurugram shop attacked a 64-year-old man in a neighbouring shop with a stone grinding machine, nearly severing the latter’s right arm at the wrist, following an argument over dust blowing from the stone cutting work, police officers said on Sunday, adding that the suspect was arrested at the scene.

(Representational image)

The incident occurred at 3.30pm on Friday when Suresh Arora was sitting at his shop on Basai Road, while Laxman Kumar was cutting a marble slab in the adjacent shop, said investigators.

Arora asked Kumar to pour water while cutting the slab to prevent dust particles from flying around, but a heated argument erupted among them, during which Kumar attacked Arora with the cutting machine with its blade spinning, said investigators.

The suspect aimed the machine at Arora’s neck, and when Arora blocked it with his hand, it got severely cut at the wrist, said investigators.

Arora’s son, Sahil, who was at the scene, immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was referred to a higher centre, after which he was admitted to another hospital in Sector 51, where doctors performed an emergency surgery to save his arm from detachment.

Sahil said that his father was discharged on Sunday evening. “His condition is stable, but it will take him time to recover completely,” he said.

Sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, in charge of the Pataudi Chowk police post, said Kumar was overpowered by other shop owners immediately after the incident, and he was arrested from the scene by a police team.

Based on Arora’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspect at Shivaji Nagar police station on Saturday evening under sections 323 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

