Man shot dead as friend’s revolver goes off in Sector 58

A 24-year-old man was shot dead after his friend allegedly fired a licensed revolver at close range while showing it off at Behrampur near Sector-58, police said on Thursday.

Police said the prime suspect, 25-year-old from Behrampur and a close friend of Nagar, is absconding.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Akash Nagar, was from Badarpur in Delhi, but had been living with his sister and her family in Behrampur for several years. He helped his brother-in-law in his business.

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Police said the prime suspect, 25-year-old from Behrampur anda close friend of Nagar, is absconding.

The incident took place around 3pm on Wednesday. The suspect and Nagar were sitting in a car parked at the entrance of the suspect’s house.

A senior police officer said the suspect had his father’s revolver. “He was either trying to click photos or was showing off the loaded weapon when it accidentally went off. The bullet hit Nagar in the right side of his head.”

Police said the suspect’s father had asked his son to bring the revolver to a hospital, where he was attending his grandmother, which is why the weapon was in the son’s possession.

After the firing, the suspect and his mother took Nagar to a private hospital in Sector-56 on Golf Course Extension road, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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{{^usCountry}} Hospital informed the police, but by the time officers reached, the suspect had fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hospital informed the police, but by the time officers reached, the suspect had fled. {{/usCountry}}

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A local said the suspect’s two uncles were shot dead in a land dispute over a decade back, after which his father obtained the licensed revolver for security. “Armed police personnel were deployed at his house for almost 1.5 years back then,” he added.

“Nagar and the suspect were close friends and were often seen together. The family immediately rushed him to the hospital after the incident, so neighbours came to know about the shooting later,” he added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the sequence of events will become clear after the suspect is arrested.

“Mukul Nagar, victim’s brother, alleged that the suspect murdered him after calling him at his home. An FIR against the suspect was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita and the Arms Act at Sector 65 police station on Wednesday,” he said, adding that multiple teams are formed to arrest the suspect.