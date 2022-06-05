Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man slits throat of live-in partner in Rathiawas
Man slits throat of live-in partner in Rathiawas

Gurugram: A man allegedly killed his live-in partner at their rented accommodation in Rathiwas village, Bilaspur, on Saturday morning
Published on Jun 05, 2022 03:23 PM IST
ByDebashish Karmakar

Gurugram: A man allegedly killed his live-in partner at their rented accommodation in Rathiwas village, Bilaspur, on Saturday morning. He slashed her throat with a kitchen knife on suspicion of infidelity, police said.

The man called the police control room to informed that he committed the murder. An emergency response vehicle, along with teams from the Bilaspur police station reached the spot soon after. Following this, police arrested Rahul, aka Sonu (27), who hails from Rewari. They have also recovered the murder weapon.

Police said that the deceased, Bharti (22), was a resident of Palwal. The couple lived in Rewari before moving to Rathiwas four days ago. Both family members were aware of the two-and-a-half-year-old live-in relationship.

Rahul used to work as a painter and was looking for a job in Gurugram. As per police, the knife used in the killing was seized from the spot.

“Rahul suspected Bharti of being an infidel, and the couple fought regularly. They fought on Saturday too, as Rahul believed that his partner was seeing someone else,” said Anil Malik, station house officer (SHO), Bilaspur police station.

According to preliminary investigation, there is no indication that Bharti was having an affair.

“It is believed that they shifted to Gurugram in search of a job. However, police are also investigating if it had something to do with the man’s suspicion,” Malik said.

The SHO further informed that Rahul is being interrogated and further investigation will be conducted. An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Rahul, based on a written complaint

