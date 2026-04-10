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Man stabbed to death over love-linked dispute in Faridabad; main accused held

Man stabbed to death over love-linked dispute in Faridabad; main accused held

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 09:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Faridabad, A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation with three youths outside a hotel near the Badarpur border under Sarai Khawaja police station area here, an official said on Friday.

Man stabbed to death over love-linked dispute in Faridabad; main accused held

It is suspected that the attack was prompted by a love affair linked dispute, he added.

The police have detained a young man and a woman in this connection, claiming the main accused who stabbed the deceased has been arrested.

The main accused was identified as Sunny, a resident of Badoli village in Haryana's Palwal, and residing in Santosh Nagar in Faridabad. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered.

The family of the deceased, however, alleged two police personnel from the Sarai Khawaja police station were present when the incident took place, claiming that the cops failed to intervene during the incident, but later took the man who stabbed him into custody.

According to police, the deceased Sachin Mehra, a resident of Surya Vihar colony under Palla police station worked as a sweeper at a private hospital. Around 11 pm on Thursday that Sachin had gone to Red Lion Oyo hotel to meet a friend who worked there.

A post-mortem of the body has been conducted and it has been police handed over to the deceased's kin, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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