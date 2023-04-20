Gurugram man gets son booked for hiding illegal weapon

A 52-year-old man got his son booked for allegedly hiding a pistol at their house in Pataudi’s Daulatabad Kuni, police said on Wednesday. Police said that the matter came to light when the suspect Manoj, 32, had a fight with his mother Shakuntala on Monday night over their family property.

On the father’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, said police. (Representational Image)

Police said the suspect’s father, Ram Niwas, was returning home from his field when he saw his wife and son involved in a bitter fight. Police said that Niwas tried to intervene which angered his son who threatened to shoot him. Learning that his son had kept a country-made pistol hidden at their home for several weeks, Ram Niwas contacted the police control room.

However, before the patrolling team could reach the spot, the suspect fled. With help from the suspect’s father, police searched the house and retrieved the illegal pistol.

Police said Niwas owns 1.25 acres of land in the village and has two sons. The suspect — the elder son — wanted to sell the entire property over which he used to frequently quarrel.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they were trying to trace the whereabouts of the suspect and arrest him.