Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man who mowed down cyclist in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-2 held with car owner

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 03:34 am IST

The prime suspect, the driver, was identified as Sahil Kumar, 20, of Tatanagar in Jharkhand. He did not have a driving licence

Gurugram

A still from CCTV camera footage of the incident. (HT)
A still from CCTV camera footage of the incident. (HT)

The driver and the owner of a Santro car that had mowed down a 58-year-old businessman on a bicycle near his residence in DLF Phase-2 were arrested on Friday, police said. The driver was sent to judicial custody after being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the owner was penalised 25,000 under the Motor Vehicle Act and released on bail in the evening.

The prime suspect, the driver, was identified as Sahil Kumar, 20, of Tatanagar in Jharkhand. He did not have a driving licence, police said. The car owner was identified as Gagandeep, 40, of Nawada village in Faridabad. Kumar lives in a rented accommodation in SGM Nagar of Faridabad and worked as a helper in a nightclub in Gurugram, where Gagandeep works as a bouncer.

Police said Gagandeep faced charges under Section 181 of the MV Act for lending his car to a person who did not have a valid driving licence.

A senior official privy to the investigation said that Kumar did not know how to drive either, but decided to go for a joyride in the car at 7.14am on Wednesday. “The car also had no insurance. Gagandeep had asked Kumar to bring cigarettes, for which he had taken away the car. After fetching him the cigarettes, Kumar took the car for a joyride when he rammed the victim, Amitabh Jain, resulting in his death due to severe head injuries,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that looking at the circumstances in the case, police replaced Section 106 (causing death by negligence) with Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the FIR.

“The car involved in the incident has also been recovered. Further investigation is going on in the case,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Man who mowed down cyclist in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-2 held with car owner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A driver and the owner of a Santro car were arrested after the vehicle fatally struck a 58-year-old businessman in Gurugram. The driver, Sahil Kumar, 20, lacked a driving license and was charged with culpable homicide, while owner Gagandeep, 40, was fined ₹25,000 for lending his car unlawfully. The incident occurred during a joyride.