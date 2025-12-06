Man who mowed down cyclist in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-2 held with car owner

Gurugram A still from CCTV camera footage of the incident. (HT)

The driver and the owner of a Santro car that had mowed down a 58-year-old businessman on a bicycle near his residence in DLF Phase-2 were arrested on Friday, police said. The driver was sent to judicial custody after being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the owner was penalised ₹25,000 under the Motor Vehicle Act and released on bail in the evening.

The prime suspect, the driver, was identified as Sahil Kumar, 20, of Tatanagar in Jharkhand. He did not have a driving licence, police said. The car owner was identified as Gagandeep, 40, of Nawada village in Faridabad. Kumar lives in a rented accommodation in SGM Nagar of Faridabad and worked as a helper in a nightclub in Gurugram, where Gagandeep works as a bouncer.

Police said Gagandeep faced charges under Section 181 of the MV Act for lending his car to a person who did not have a valid driving licence.

A senior official privy to the investigation said that Kumar did not know how to drive either, but decided to go for a joyride in the car at 7.14am on Wednesday. “The car also had no insurance. Gagandeep had asked Kumar to bring cigarettes, for which he had taken away the car. After fetching him the cigarettes, Kumar took the car for a joyride when he rammed the victim, Amitabh Jain, resulting in his death due to severe head injuries,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that looking at the circumstances in the case, police replaced Section 106 (causing death by negligence) with Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the FIR.

“The car involved in the incident has also been recovered. Further investigation is going on in the case,” he said.