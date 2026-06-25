Manesar residents allege garbage burning, sewage dumping near Sector 81 homes

Residents of Sector 81, Manesar have alleged that open dumping and garbage burning, along with the discharge of untreated sewage near residential societies, has continued for months despite repeated complaints to civic authorities.

People allege waste has been dumped and burnt for months, filling neighbourhoods with smoke and foul odour. Civic officials say they will inspect the site. (HT)

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They said large quantities of solid waste, including plastic, are regularly dumped on a vacant plot near several residential complexes. The waste is often set on fire, sending smoke across nearby housing societies and creating what residents describe as an “unlivable environment”.

“We wake up to the smell of burning garbage almost every other day. The smoke enters homes and makes it difficult for children and senior citizens to step outside,” said Puneet Mehta, a resident of Vipul Lavanya society.

Mehta said those responsible usually burn the waste at late night or early morning when most people are asleep.

Residents said the issue has worsened in recent weeks. They alleged that complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) and other authorities have yielded little action on the ground.

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(Left) Illegal waste dumped near Vipul Lavanya society; a tanker discharges untreated sewage on a vacant plot in Manesar’s Sector 81, seen last week. (HT Photo)

{{^usCountry}} Residents have also raised concerns about untreated sewage being discharged onto open land near the societies. Stagnant pools of wastewater have been formed at several locations, causing a foul odour, especially during hot weather. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents have also raised concerns about untreated sewage being discharged onto open land near the societies. Stagnant pools of wastewater have been formed at several locations, causing a foul odour, especially during hot weather. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue is not new to Manesar. On May 11, HT reported that 79 high-rise societies were illegally dumping wastewater in the open, according to MCM data.

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Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, open dumping and burning of municipal waste is prohibited. The rules empower local authorities to impose environmental compensation and penalties on violators. Discharge of untreated sewage into open land, drains or water bodies is prohibited under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

Residents said the land where the waste is being dumped is privately owned. They claimed that illegal hutments had come up on the plot around six to seven months ago and were later removed by MCM following complaints.

“Now, we are dealing with garbage fires and sewage water. The land is located close to the society and it becomes impossible to go out sometimes,” said Sumit Bajaj, another resident.

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Residents have demanded immediate removal of the accumulated waste, a halt to garbage burning, investigation into the source of the sewage discharge and stricter monitoring of the site. They also urged authorities to identify and penalise those responsible.

In response, Nijesh Manderna, executive engineer, MCM, said, “A team will inspect the site and appropriate action will be taken. MCM takes sanitation violations seriously, and defaulters will face heavy penalties.”