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Manesar to get 10km recycled water pipeline under 17 crore HSIIDC plan

The phase 1 project aims to supply treated water for horticulture, green belts and industry, with work likely to be awarded in July after technical evaluation.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 04:16 AM IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has floated a 17 crore tender to lay a 10km reclaimed water pipeline network in Manesar’s industrial zone to augment water supply for horticulture, roadside plantations and industrial use, officials said on Saturday.

(Representative image) The network is planned to help meet rising non potable water demand through treated wastewater from the CETP and STP, reducing dependence on freshwater. (HT)
(Representative image) The network is planned to help meet rising non potable water demand through treated wastewater from the CETP and STP, reducing dependence on freshwater. (HT)

Officials said the phase-1 project under Gurugram’s Urban Complex Development Plan 2031 aims to meet a reclaimed water demand of 23.32 million litres per day (MLD) in Sectors 1 to 8 and increase utilisation to 30 MLD.

According to officials, six bidders have expressed interest after a consultant finalised the detailed recycling plan in December. “After initial delays partly due to limited bidder participation, the tender was floated last week, and work will likely be allotted in July after a due technical evaluation to tap reusable water supplies in residential and commercial areas,” a senior HSIIDC official said, requesting anonymity.

Treated water from the common effluent treatment plant will be supplied to existing IMT sectors, the Kundli Manesar Palwal corridor and the transport hub for green belts, plantations and horticulture. “Around 15 MLD along the KMP and 21.57 MLD for horticulture and roadside work will be fulfilled through an existing CETP of 55 MLD and another 25 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in the Industrial Model Township,” another senior official said.

 
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