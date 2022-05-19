Mayor, councillors to approach Haryana CM for action against MCG chief engineer

Mayor Madhu Azad and all 35 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) met on Wednesday to discuss a spat that ensued between the MCG chief engineer and a councillor on Tuesday.

After the meeting, held at the civic body’s Sector 34 office, the group decided to approach Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene and act against the engineer.

On Tuesday, Sharma and Brahm Yadav, councillor, Ward 13, got into a spat when the former was holding a meeting at the MCG’s Sector 34 office. The chief engineer alleged that Yadav threatened and hurled a chair towards him. Yadav acknowledged that there was a disagreement, but denied hurling a chair, or threatening Sharma and his family.

According to Azad, many councillors raised objections against TL Sharma, chief engineer, MCG, especially about his behaviour at the MCG house meeting last month. Sharma was allegedly seen laughing and smirking at issues and objections raised by councillors.

“In the meeting, many councillors brought up issues they were facing due to the chief engineer. A few councillors and I later took up the matter with the MCG commissioner. He asked us to give him some time to investigate the matter,” Azad said.

Mukesh Ahuja, commissioner, MCG, and Sharma could not be reached for comment.

This is not the first time that a councillor and a MCG official have been at loggerheads.

Last September, Mayor Azad, also councillor, Ward 7, and an MCG superintendent engineer (SE) had a tiff over a blocked drain in Ward 22. The Haryana Urban Local Bodies later suspended the SE, prompting MCG officials to go on a strike for nearly three weeks.

