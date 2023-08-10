Delhi: MCD to install platforms ahead of Independence Day

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to develop hundreds of red sandstone memorial platforms with plaques displaying the names of those who sacrificed their lives for the country to mark Independence Day this year, said senior MCD officials overseeing the project.

Each memorial platform, dubbed a “Silaphalakam” (memorial plaque) will host an image of the national flag and list the names of “veers” from the area. (HT Photo)

Each memorial platform, dubbed a “Silaphalakam” (memorial plaque) will host an image of the national flag and list the names of “veers” from the area along with a message from the Prime Minister engraved on the plaque which reads — “to live for the motherland each day, every moment of time and every particle of life will be our true tribute to the freedom fighters”.

A senior MCD official said that the development of these sites is being undertaken under the central government’s initiative “Meri Maati Mera Desh” for which a meeting of all the chief secretaries was held on July 22.

“The first such memorial has been set up in Rajouri Garden near Madhav Park. The memorials are preferably set up near a water body, schools, or parks. We are targeting to develop at least one such memorial in each ward,” an official stated.

Most of these memorials will be five feet long and three feet wide. “Those who will be honoured include three categories of people — freedom fighters, defence personnel from the army, navy, air force, and personnel from state or central police force who died in the line of duty. A series of events will be held around these memorials this month to honour these people,” the official added.