MCG asks RWAs to allow Census staff entry during house listing exercise

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday directed all residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) under its jurisdiction to cooperate with Census staff during the upcoming house listing operation (HLO), officials said.

MCG said societies must permit verified enumerators to enter residential premises without delays or restrictions. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

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In a letter issued to RWA presidents, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya instructed societies to allow entry of Census officials and enumerators into residential premises without obstruction. “The HLO remains a matter of national importance, and the timely completion of the extensive exercise is mandatory for RWAs. All RWAs … shall allow entry and extend full cooperation to the census staff, i.e., supervisors and enumerators, for carrying out census-related activities within their respective premises,” Dahiya said.

According to the order, RWAs are required to facilitate entry to census staff after verification of valid identity cards and ensure no unnecessary restriction or delay is caused in the discharge of official duties.

“Authorities will take strict action under section 11(1) (AA) of the Census Act of 1948 against those who deny entry or obstruct officials from performing their duties,” added Dahiya, who is also the Chief Census Officer of MCG.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said FIRs would be lodged against obstructors at local police stations and violators could face imprisonment of up to three years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said FIRs would be lodged against obstructors at local police stations and violators could face imprisonment of up to three years. {{/usCountry}}

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