MCG assigns zone-wise monitoring duties to officers for dust pollution control

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday assigned zone-wise responsibilities to senior officials to oversee the implementation of the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) City Action Plan, officials said.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya issued an order on Saturday directing officials to review road redevelopment work and verify dust control measures. (HT)

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Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya issued an order on Saturday directing officials to review road redevelopment work and verify dust control measures. “The exercise will focus on assessing the progress of road redevelopment and checking the implementation of prescribed dust control measures on identified roads,” he said.

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According to the order, Dahiya will monitor zones 1 and 2, while additional municipal commissioner Ankita Chaudhary will oversee zones 3 and 4. Additional municipal commissioner Yash Jaluka has been assigned to monitor zones 5 and 6; meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Ravinder Yadav will supervise horticulture-related work across all zones.

The order states that officials will verify roads redeveloped under the CAQM City Action Plan across the city last week and examine the implementation of prescribed measures to control dust pollution, along with the progress of related works and available records.

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{{^usCountry}} The assessment of horticulture and related works will include checking progress and available data on horticulture activities, pond revival, and rainwater harvesting works, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assessment of horticulture and related works will include checking progress and available data on horticulture activities, pond revival, and rainwater harvesting works, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief engineer and concerned engineering officials have been directed to provide records, technical assistance including road details and other support to officers responsible for monitoring.

Concerned officials have been directed to undertake monitoring, verification and technical coordination according to their assigned responsibilities, officials said, adding that penalties will be imposed on contractors and action will be taken against officials who are responsible.