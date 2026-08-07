MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya transferred, appointed as Rohtak DC

The Haryana government on Thursday transferred the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya in a bureaucratic reshuffle involving another senior IAS officer. The move comes as Gurugram is witnessing severe waterlogging amid heavy rainfall in the last two days.

Dahiya, a 2013-batch IAS officer, was appointed as MCG commissioner on May 6, 2025. (Photo for representation)

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He has now been transferred to Rohtak as deputy commissioner (DC). 2018-batch IAS officer Sachin Yadav, who had been the DC of Rohtak was transferred to the post in Ambala.

MCG officials aware of the matter said that the transfer was part of a routine administrative reshuffle. No notification has been issued yet regarding the appointment of the next MCG commissioner, they said.

Dahiya did not respond to HT’s calls and messages for comment.

Dahiya, a 2013-batch IAS officer, was appointed as MCG commissioner on May 6, 2025.

He had previously served as the DC of Jhajjar, Kaithal, Nuh and Hisar districts. He was also the administrator (headquarters) of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Panchkula and has served as additional director of the Urban Estate Department.

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{{^usCountry}} Gauri Sarin, founder of the citizen-led initiative Making Model Gurugram (MMG), said that Gurugram had lost a dynamic go-getter as an MCG commissioner who worked hard to deliver, despite the constraints. “He built a new team from scratch and negotiated hard with the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department and Chandigarh for a delivery model. Facing both the ire of residents and a demanding House of Council is not easy,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gauri Sarin, founder of the citizen-led initiative Making Model Gurugram (MMG), said that Gurugram had lost a dynamic go-getter as an MCG commissioner who worked hard to deliver, despite the constraints. “He built a new team from scratch and negotiated hard with the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department and Chandigarh for a delivery model. Facing both the ire of residents and a demanding House of Council is not easy,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“He was a young and energetic officer who brought a proactive approach to the role. Frequent transfers of officials may not help in implementing long-term plans and achieving sustainable development goals for the city,” said Sunil Sareen, co-convenor of citizen-led group Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development (DXPGDA).

Chaitali Mandhotra, co-convenor of United Gurugram RWAs (UGR), alleged that every monsoon, the “same script” is followed where the commissioner is transferred. “While Dahiya was proactive, he did not have much connection with residents and residents welfare association (RWA),” she claimed.