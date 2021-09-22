Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MCG demolishes illegal structures in areas under 900-metre radius of IAF depot

Continuing a drive that started on Tuesday, the MCG demolished eight under-construction illegal structures in Satguru Enclave and Noble Enclave, areas that fall in the 900-metre radius of an IAF depot, the over the two days
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in areas falling under the 900-metre radius of the Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot in Sector 14 under heavy police protection.

Continuing a drive that started on Tuesday, the MCG demolished eight under-construction structures in Satguru Enclave and Noble Enclave over the two days, a release issued by the civic body on Wednesday stated.

On Wednesday, MCG officials also carried out an extensive anti-encroachment drive on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road in Bandhwari, demolishing at least 50 illegal structures that included eateries, tin sheds, workshops, vends and courtyards.

“All three drives were carried out under heavy police protection. However, no resistance by locals or any untoward action was reported in any of them. All the structures were demolished with earthmovers and the MCG’s anti-encroachment drive will continue throughout this week in various corners of the city,” SS Rohilla, the public relations officer (PRO) of MCG, said.

On Monday, the MCG conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Nathupur village, near DLF Phase-3, and reclaimed 70 square yards of civic land by demolishing illegal temporary structures, slums, and junk and building material shops.

MCG officials said that while the drive in Nathupur was in response to a complaint lodged with the CM Window, the other drives were based on tip-offs. They said that a building plan has to be approved for any new construction within MCG limits, and if the same is not procured, the civic body will either seal or demolish the structure.

