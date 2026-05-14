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MCG floats 55 lakh tender to improve road safety in Gurugram

The project will cover nearly 150 accident-prone spots with signages, bollards, rumble strips and reflective road studs.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated a tender worth 55.38 lakh to upgrade safety infrastructure at nearly 150 accident-prone and high-traffic locations across the city, particularly near schools and major intersections, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the work is based on recommendations from the district road safety committee and traffic police. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the project has been planned on the recommendations of the district road safety committee (DRSC) and traffic police and will include installation of signages, bollards, road markings, cat’s-eye reflectors and speed-calming measures on arterial roads. Officials said the locations were shortlisted based on feedback from school principals regarding the condition of roads outside educational institutes, along with stretch-wise accident records.

The tender, uploaded on the Haryana government website, has invited bids till May 19, after which the civic body will conduct a technical evaluation before issuing the work order. “The upgradations based on the latest guidelines by the Indian Roads Congress will include warning signs and rumble strips ahead of school access zones. It will be implemented in a phased manner,” a senior MCG official said, requesting anonymity.

The issue was also discussed during the DRSC meeting held in April, where additional deputy commissioner of Gurugram Sonu Bhatt directed the education department to identify accident-prone stretches near schools and submit a list before the next meeting scheduled in May.

“The authorities were apprised of the condition of approach roads, including problems related to potholes and parking space. Waterlogging in front of schools in Naharpur Rupa, Khandsa and Samaspur last year calls for urgent attention of authorities ahead of the monsoon season,” said Dushyant Thakran, district in-charge of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh.

 
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