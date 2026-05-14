MCG floats 55 lakh tender to improve road safety in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated a tender worth ₹55.38 lakh to upgrade safety infrastructure at nearly 150 accident-prone and high-traffic locations across the city, particularly near schools and major intersections, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the work is based on recommendations from the district road safety committee and traffic police. (HT Archive)

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According to officials, the project has been planned on the recommendations of the district road safety committee (DRSC) and traffic police and will include installation of signages, bollards, road markings, cat’s-eye reflectors and speed-calming measures on arterial roads. Officials said the locations were shortlisted based on feedback from school principals regarding the condition of roads outside educational institutes, along with stretch-wise accident records.

The tender, uploaded on the Haryana government website, has invited bids till May 19, after which the civic body will conduct a technical evaluation before issuing the work order. “The upgradations based on the latest guidelines by the Indian Roads Congress will include warning signs and rumble strips ahead of school access zones. It will be implemented in a phased manner,” a senior MCG official said, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the tender document, the civic body plans to install 294 fixed railings to prevent jaywalking, 120 advance direction boards and 150 warning signboards with retro-reflective sheeting, 225 thermoplastic road markings for lane discipline and speed control, and 200 reflective road studs over the next 12 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the tender document, the civic body plans to install 294 fixed railings to prevent jaywalking, 120 advance direction boards and 150 warning signboards with retro-reflective sheeting, 225 thermoplastic road markings for lane discipline and speed control, and 200 reflective road studs over the next 12 months. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said areas identified for improvement include government schools in Bhondsi, Kadipur and Old Gurugram, along with major intersections such as Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Kanhai-T point and Ambedkar Chowk. The safety plan aims to reduce accidents and improve transportation safety for schoolchildren, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said areas identified for improvement include government schools in Bhondsi, Kadipur and Old Gurugram, along with major intersections such as Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Kanhai-T point and Ambedkar Chowk. The safety plan aims to reduce accidents and improve transportation safety for schoolchildren, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Dedicated horizontal and vertical signage will help caretakers to access pickup and drop-off zones, further preventing unauthorised parking and reducing the road width. It will likely reduce congestion near schools,” the senior official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dedicated horizontal and vertical signage will help caretakers to access pickup and drop-off zones, further preventing unauthorised parking and reducing the road width. It will likely reduce congestion near schools,” the senior official added. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue was also discussed during the DRSC meeting held in April, where additional deputy commissioner of Gurugram Sonu Bhatt directed the education department to identify accident-prone stretches near schools and submit a list before the next meeting scheduled in May.

“The authorities were apprised of the condition of approach roads, including problems related to potholes and parking space. Waterlogging in front of schools in Naharpur Rupa, Khandsa and Samaspur last year calls for urgent attention of authorities ahead of the monsoon season,” said Dushyant Thakran, district in-charge of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh.

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