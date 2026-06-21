MCG floats tender for 15 road sweeping machines to cut dust pollution in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated a tender to procure 15 mechanical road sweeping machines in compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb dust pollution and improve air quality, officials said.

Officials said the machines will be hired through the selected agency rather than purchased outright by the civic body. (Representative photo)

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Of the 52 machines planned to be procured by the civic body, the MCG has floated a tender for the first 15 machines at an estimated cost of ₹8.87 crore. The machines are expected to strengthen mechanised road cleaning and help curb dust pollution across the city.

Officials said the machines will be hired through the selected agency rather than purchased outright by the civic body.

Under the tender, eight mechanical road sweeping machines have been proposed for Cluster 1 at an estimated cost of ₹4.73 crore, while seven machines have been earmarked for Cluster 2 at a cost of ₹4.14 crore.

The civic body currently has 20 mechanised road sweeping machines in its fleet. However, in a bid to curb rising dust pollution and improve road cleanliness, the corporation plans to augment its capacity by adding more machinery, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We will be adding more mechanical road sweeping machines in the coming phases as part of our efforts to strengthen dust mitigation measures and improve road cleaning across the city,” a senior MCG official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will be adding more mechanical road sweeping machines in the coming phases as part of our efforts to strengthen dust mitigation measures and improve road cleaning across the city,” a senior MCG official said. {{/usCountry}}

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With the MCG targeting dust-free maintenance of 396 km of the city’s 611-km road network in 2026, officials said augmenting infrastructure and resources is critical to achieving the goal.

“Strengthening our mechanised cleaning infrastructure is essential for meeting the road dust mitigation targets. We are continuously adding more machines and resources to improve road sweeping operations and ensure better compliance with air quality norms,” Additional Commissioner of MCG Ravinder Yadav said.

Meanwhile, HT had earlier reported that the MCG will also procure two road-washing machines as part of a pilot project to assess their efficiency. Officials said that if the machines prove efficient, the civic body will take a further decision on their deployment.