The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has floated tenders to develop four model road stretches across Gurugram over the next five months as part of its clean action plan, officials said on Sunday.

MCG floats tenders for 4 model roads in Gurugram under clean plan

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The identified stretches include Artemis Hospital Road to Hong Kong Bazaar; Jheel Chowk to Wazirabad, near Ardee Mall; and Sushant Lok-II, officials said. The project aims to revamp road infrastructure with wider pedestrian walkways, signal-free corridors, streetscaping and improved lighting, they added.

Officials said contractors awarded the tenders will be required to complete the upgrades within five months, with each project estimated to cost between ₹4 crore and ₹6 crore.

Officials said a total of 23 roads will be redeveloped by year-end, including 15 under MCG and eight under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, to reduce dust, congestion and vehicular emissions.

Tenders have been invited on the Haryana government portal until the first week of May, after which technical evaluation will be carried out. “Other than pedestrian and cyclist-friendly infrastructure, the signals on these stretches will be synchronised to reduce snarls and travel time for commuters,” a senior MCG official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Key stretches planned for revamp in 2026 include Delhi Border to Palam Vihar’s Ram Chowk, MG Road to Old Delhi Road, Bhuteshwar Mandir Chowk to Kherki Dhaula, Khandsa Road to Bikaner Chowk, Baani Square to South City T-point in Sector 50, and Sai Chowk to Shree Ram Chowk in New Palam Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key stretches planned for revamp in 2026 include Delhi Border to Palam Vihar’s Ram Chowk, MG Road to Old Delhi Road, Bhuteshwar Mandir Chowk to Kherki Dhaula, Khandsa Road to Bikaner Chowk, Baani Square to South City T-point in Sector 50, and Sai Chowk to Shree Ram Chowk in New Palam Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The plan covers construction of footpaths and cycle tracks, road reconstruction and stormwater drain upgrades across at least 23 km. “The latest estimates on four stretches are of around ₹23 crores of planned works, with provisions of topiary plantations, high-mast LED downlighters and street lights, thermoplastic markings, crash barriers and dustbins for waste collection,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plan covers construction of footpaths and cycle tracks, road reconstruction and stormwater drain upgrades across at least 23 km. “The latest estimates on four stretches are of around ₹23 crores of planned works, with provisions of topiary plantations, high-mast LED downlighters and street lights, thermoplastic markings, crash barriers and dustbins for waste collection,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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