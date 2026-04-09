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MCG garbage tax row: Residents billed despite no collection system

Charges of ₹200– ₹600 added to bills due to a “technical glitch”, officials say, assuring no penalties as residents either paid or withheld the disputed amount.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:52 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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Residents across Gurugram have raised concerns after a garbage collection tax was levied in their March property tax bills by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), despite the absence of a fully functional door-to-door waste collection system.

Many societies rely on private vendors, paying monthly fees, while civic body says levy will apply only after full door-to-door system is implemented. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to residents, the tax, ranging from 200 to 600, appeared in recent property tax invoices, triggering widespread objections. Many pointed out that the levy had previously been zero and questioned its inclusion without corresponding services.

Several residents also said they are already paying private vendors between 100 and 200 per month for waste collection, as many sectors continue to rely on such arrangements in the absence of a permanent municipal system.

Rajesh Gera, RWA president of Surya Vihar, Sector 21, said that almost every resident in the society has been charged 600. “When some of the residents downloaded the house tax invoice, we were all shocked to see charges under garbage collection tax. MCG is collecting this tax from us without imposing any door-to-door waste collection in our society, so why should we pay this? Our society collectively is already paying around 25,000 every month,” he said.

Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner of the MCG, said the tax is not applicable at present due to the incomplete waste collection system. “Once the tenders are issued and door-to-door garbage collection is properly in place, the tax will be levied on residents. We have already informed the headquarters about this error and it will be rectified soon,” he said.

Currently, a stopgap arrangement is in place with previous tenders extended till June. However, residents have flagged that door-to-door waste collection remains inconsistent in several societies and sectors, forcing them to rely on private vendors instead of MCG contractors.

MCG officials said the charge is a billing error that will be rectified soon and clarified that no penalties will be imposed on residents for non-payment, as many have already withheld the disputed tax.

MCG officials have said that this an error which will be rectified soon. No such penalties will be put upon residents for non-payment as several of them have withheld the tax payment.

Earlier this year, the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department approved a five-year door-to-door garbage collection proposal. However, the 325-crore tender has been delayed. The tender, which was scheduled to be floated on February 23, has hit a roadblock due to administrative issues and low participation from contractors.

 
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