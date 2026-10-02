MCG House elects Ashish Gupta to finance panel, clears sanitation and land measures

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) House on Thursday unanimously elected Ward 27 councillor Ashish Gupta as a member of its Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), filling a vacancy on the panel that oversees the civic body’s financial and contractual matters.

The House also unanimously approved a proposal to deploy three tractor-trolleys and 50 sanitation workers in each ward to strengthen waste lifting, cleaning and special sanitation drives, officials said. (HT)

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Gupta was elected unopposed during the general House meeting chaired by mayor Raj Rani Malhotra. The vacancy arose after deputy mayor Anoop Singh resigned from the councillor-member position following his appointment as deputy mayor on September 14, making him an F&CC member by virtue of his post. Singh had been elected to the panel on August 11 last year, along with Ward 1 councillor Sundar Singh.

Under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, the F&CC consists of six members -- the mayor, two deputy mayors, two members elected by the councillors among themselves and the municipal corporation commissioner.

“It is a great opportunity, and through this committee, the entire corporation will work dedicatedly for the welfare of people. In the next one year, we are going to bring about various positive changes in the city, with primary focus on sanitation,” Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} The House also unanimously approved a proposal to deploy three tractor-trolleys and 50 sanitation workers in each ward to strengthen waste lifting, cleaning and special sanitation drives, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The House also unanimously approved a proposal to deploy three tractor-trolleys and 50 sanitation workers in each ward to strengthen waste lifting, cleaning and special sanitation drives, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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It also approved measures to protect 272 acres of land in Ward 21 from encroachments. The land will be demarcated before the MCG removes encroachments and takes possession, followed by construction of a boundary wall.

To strengthen sewerage maintenance, the civic body decided to provide one jetting machine in every ward and one super sucker machine for every two wards to clean sewer lines and remove silt and blockages. The House also decided to clear encroachments from rights-of-way (ROWs), which are meant for roads and other public purposes, officials aware of the matter said.

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Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra said deploying additional sanitation workers and resources in every ward was an important step towards strengthening the city’s sanitation system.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “The civic body will take forward work related to sanitation, sewerage and public land in an effective manner.”

Senior deputy mayor Dharambir Bhangrola, deputy mayor Singh, MCG officials and councillors were also present at the meeting.