MCG launches citywide drive to recover dues, curb illegal water connections

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its drive from Wednesday to recover outstanding water bills and check illegal and unauthorised water connections across the city,officials said.

Checks in industrial areas of Sectors 18 and 33 found unpaid bills of around ₹5 lakh, ₹14 lakh and more, officials said. (HT)

The civic body has formed two special teams to inspect water connections, identify defaulters and verify accounts.

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The teams are checking connections against municipal records and taking action under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and applicable water-supply regulations and bye-laws, including disconnection of unauthorised connections and recovery of outstanding dues.

During inspections in the industrial areas of sectors 18 and 33, several water connections were disconnected after officials found that bills had remained unpaid for a long period. The outstanding dues in some cases were around ₹5 lakh, ₹14 lakh and higher.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the drive was aimed at recovering municipal dues and updating water connection records.

“Consumers must ensure that their water connections are duly authorised and outstanding bills are cleared within the stipulated time. The MCG will continue inspections and take action against persistent defaulters and unauthorised connections,” Dahiya added.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said action would continue against consumers failing to pay their outstanding water bills within the stipulated period. Consumers operating illegal or unauthorised water connections without valid approval have been asked to get them regularised through the prescribed process. Failure to do so may result in disconnection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said action would continue against consumers failing to pay their outstanding water bills within the stipulated period. Consumers operating illegal or unauthorised water connections without valid approval have been asked to get them regularised through the prescribed process. Failure to do so may result in disconnection. {{/usCountry}}

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The action will cover different parts of the city and focus on both recovery of pending bills and verification of existing connections.

The MCG has also urged water consumers to clear their outstanding bills on time and ensure that details of their water connections are updated and linked with their respective property IDs on the civic body’s portal.

Officials said the exercise would help streamline water billing,identify consumers and facilitate recovery of outstanding dues. Consumers have also been advised to keep their connection and billing records updated and complete the regularisation process wherever required.

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The civic body said the aim is to improve the water billing and collection system, recover long-pending dues and strengthen action against illegal and unauthorised connections.