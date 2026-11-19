MCG makes councillor clearance mandatory for civic work payments
In a separate order, municipal commissioner Dr Pankaj has also authorised ward councillors to physically verify the attendance of regular and outsourced sanitation workers deployed in their respective areas
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has made it mandatory to obtain a satisfaction certificate from the ward councillor before processing payments for horticulture, development and drain and sewer-cleaning works, in a move aimed at strengthening oversight and accountability.
In a separate order, municipal commissioner Dr Pankaj has also authorised ward councillors to physically verify the attendance of regular and outsourced sanitation workers deployed in their respective areas.
According to the first order, payment files for civic works will be processed further only after the councillor concerned submits a certificate confirming that the work has been completed satisfactorily. The measure is intended to ensure that payments correspond to work carried out on the ground and that contractors meet prescribed quality standards.
The commissioner has directed additional commissioners, joint commissioners, the chief engineer, superintending engineers, executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers to strictly implement the instructions while processing payment files in their respective zones and wards.
Under the second order, councillors can conduct inspections during morning and evening shifts to verify whether sanitation workers are present at their designated locations and performing their assigned duties. The provision covers both regular municipal employees and outsourced sanitation staff.
The senior sanitation inspector concerned will be responsible for coordinating with the ward councillor and providing attendance registers and relevant employee records whenever required.
The MCG has warned that any negligence in coordinating with councillors will be viewed seriously. Both orders have come into immediate effect.
Dr Pankaj said the measures were intended to involve elected representatives more closely in monitoring civic works and sanitation services. He said councillors, being familiar with conditions in their respective wards, could provide direct feedback on the quality of work and the performance of sanitation staff.
The civic body expects the measures to strengthen contractor accountability, improve the monitoring of sanitation workers and ensure that public funds are released against satisfactorily completed works.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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