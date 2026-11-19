The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has made it mandatory to obtain a satisfaction certificate from the ward councillor before processing payments for horticulture, development and drain and sewer-cleaning works, in a move aimed at strengthening oversight and accountability. Payment files for civic works will be processed further only after the councillor concerned submits a certificate confirming that the work has been completed satisfactorily, said officials. (HT Archive)

In a separate order, municipal commissioner Dr Pankaj has also authorised ward councillors to physically verify the attendance of regular and outsourced sanitation workers deployed in their respective areas.

According to the first order, payment files for civic works will be processed further only after the councillor concerned submits a certificate confirming that the work has been completed satisfactorily. The measure is intended to ensure that payments correspond to work carried out on the ground and that contractors meet prescribed quality standards.

The commissioner has directed additional commissioners, joint commissioners, the chief engineer, superintending engineers, executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers to strictly implement the instructions while processing payment files in their respective zones and wards.

Under the second order, councillors can conduct inspections during morning and evening shifts to verify whether sanitation workers are present at their designated locations and performing their assigned duties. The provision covers both regular municipal employees and outsourced sanitation staff.

The senior sanitation inspector concerned will be responsible for coordinating with the ward councillor and providing attendance registers and relevant employee records whenever required.

The MCG has warned that any negligence in coordinating with councillors will be viewed seriously. Both orders have come into immediate effect.

Dr Pankaj said the measures were intended to involve elected representatives more closely in monitoring civic works and sanitation services. He said councillors, being familiar with conditions in their respective wards, could provide direct feedback on the quality of work and the performance of sanitation staff.

The civic body expects the measures to strengthen contractor accountability, improve the monitoring of sanitation workers and ensure that public funds are released against satisfactorily completed works.