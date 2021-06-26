MCG official under probe for attempting to conceal inaction in drain cleaning work

An executive engineer (XEN) of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is under investigation for “concealing inaction” with regard to drain cleaning work in the run-up to monsoon, officials said on Saturday. The engineer undertook cleaning of a drain under the Public Works Department (PWD) in Ward 21 and tried to pass it off as the one assigned to him in Ward 20, officials said.

The MCG commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, gave the engineer a seven-day deadline to provide an explanation in writing, before disciplinary action is initiated.

Ahuja, in his notice, stated that the executive engineer “was unaware of the works in progress in the area under his control” and questioned if the engineer made field visits to supervise the ongoing works. “You (XEN) failed to show any progress on the preparedness for the flood control and the measures undertaken by you to avert waterlogging in your area. In this way you have tried to conceal your inaction at the ground, to combat the flooding in your area and have tried to subterfuge the undersigned (a superintending engineer) by showing a spot not under your control,” Ahuja’s notice stated.

The MCG’s engineering wing operates under eight different zones. The engineer in question was assigned to Zone 1.

As per Ahuja’s show-cause notice, the engineer was issued orders earlier this month to clear all stormwater, sewerage lines, manholes under his jurisdiction, along with making necessary arrangements for dewatering flood-prone areas and completing the ongoing developmental works in this regard. The engineer was also directed to take all possible measures to prevent water stagnation and flooding at waterlogging-prone spots.

However, when a superintending engineer (SE) was inspecting the work, it was found that work on the assigned drain was not done, while a drain under the PWD’s jurisdiction was being repaired.

“Upon investigating further, the SE realised that the drain belonged to the PWD and the MCG had no authority or responsibility over maintaining the said civic amenity. It was further found that the stretch was in Ward 21 instead of Ward 20, and the XEN had taken the SE to another site than what was asked for,” a senior MCG privy to the matter said.

Ahuja termed inaction as an “act of indiscipline, disobedience, and not discharging official duties honestly and diligently.” The notice stated, “(It) further shows your apathy towards the work involving danger to human life and property, which is a grave matter and putting the general public at the risk of inconvenience and throwing avenue to public tranquillity.”

Another executive engineer pulled up

An executive engineer assigned to Zone 2 was also served a show-cause notice by the MCG commissioner on Saturday, for failing to undertake necessary monsoon preparedness measures. As per Ahuja’s notice, an MCG inspection found that the drains had not been cleaned, nor had any proper machinery and manpower deployed at flood-prone sites, despite repeated reminders in various meetings held since June 11.

Ahuja sought an explanation within seven days, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated.