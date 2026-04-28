The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning a ₹3 crore beautification drive for markets in Sectors 23 and 23A, officials said on Monday, with work expected to begin next month.

MCG plans ₹ 3 crore revamp of Sector 23, 23A markets in Gurugram

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The project will include upgrading parking facilities, repairing broken footpaths and ensuring pothole-free roads to ease congestion in the commercial hubs. Separate tenders for the two markets have already been floated, officials said.

Residents and traders welcomed the move, saying the markets have remained in poor condition for nearly a decade.

“Basic infrastructure in our market has been neglected for years. Broken pavements, haphazard parking and inadequate lighting make it inconvenient and unsafe, especially during evening hours,” said Shruti Singh, a resident of Sector 23.

Pawan Singh, a stationery shop owner in the Sector 23A market, highlighted persistent parking issues. “There is no parking facility, and the roads are dusty. The parking area is not enough for the population, and in some places, potholes make it difficult to park a vehicle,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Niam Hussain, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the area, said the initiative aims to improve accessibility and reduce congestion. “Work on footpaths and parking facilities will be given priority, so that the market becomes accessible to the people. The aim is to ease the congestion in these markets,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Niam Hussain, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the area, said the initiative aims to improve accessibility and reduce congestion. “Work on footpaths and parking facilities will be given priority, so that the market becomes accessible to the people. The aim is to ease the congestion in these markets,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Praveen Kumar, executive engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, said similar development works are planned in markets across Wards 1–4 and 12–13. “Tenders for some of the projects are already floated, while estimates for the others are being prepared. Their tenders too will be floated soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Praveen Kumar, executive engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, said similar development works are planned in markets across Wards 1–4 and 12–13. “Tenders for some of the projects are already floated, while estimates for the others are being prepared. Their tenders too will be floated soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The markets were originally developed about two decades ago by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran. Although HSVP handed over sector management to MCG in 2016, the markets remained under its jurisdiction until January this year, when MCG formally took over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The markets were originally developed about two decades ago by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran. Although HSVP handed over sector management to MCG in 2016, the markets remained under its jurisdiction until January this year, when MCG formally took over. {{/usCountry}}

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