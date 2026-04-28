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MCG plans 3 crore revamp of Sector 23, 23A markets in Gurugram

Upgrade to cover parking, footpaths and roads; tenders floated, work likely next month as traders flag years of neglect and congestion.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:53 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning a 3 crore beautification drive for markets in Sectors 23 and 23A, officials said on Monday, with work expected to begin next month.

MCG plans 3 crore revamp of Sector 23, 23A markets in Gurugram

The project will include upgrading parking facilities, repairing broken footpaths and ensuring pothole-free roads to ease congestion in the commercial hubs. Separate tenders for the two markets have already been floated, officials said.

Residents and traders welcomed the move, saying the markets have remained in poor condition for nearly a decade.

“Basic infrastructure in our market has been neglected for years. Broken pavements, haphazard parking and inadequate lighting make it inconvenient and unsafe, especially during evening hours,” said Shruti Singh, a resident of Sector 23.

Pawan Singh, a stationery shop owner in the Sector 23A market, highlighted persistent parking issues. “There is no parking facility, and the roads are dusty. The parking area is not enough for the population, and in some places, potholes make it difficult to park a vehicle,” he said.

 
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