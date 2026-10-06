MCG puts senior officials on daily sanitation checks

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has directed senior officials to spend two hours in the field every day to inspect sanitation work and address problems on the spot.

Officials visited garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), reviewed waste lifting and directed sanitation teams to ensure regular cleaning. The MCG has also made sprinkling of lime mandatory at GVPs after garbage is removed. (HT Archive)

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Monday directed all additional municipal commissioners and joint commissioners to remain in the field from 10am to noon daily and inspect cleanliness across the city.

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On Monday, additional municipal commissioners Ankita Chaudhary, Ravinder Yadav, Dr Jaiveer Yadav and Kushal Kataria, and joint commissioners Dr Naresh Kumar, Ravinder Malik and Dr Ashish Singla inspected sanitation arrangements in different areas.

Officials visited garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), reviewed waste lifting and directed sanitation teams to ensure regular cleaning. The MCG has also made sprinkling of lime mandatory at GVPs after garbage is removed.

Officials said the sites would be monitored regularly to prevent garbage from accumulating again.

The civic body also carried out cleanliness drives at several locations with the participation of elected representatives, ward committee members, residents and sanitation workers.

Senior deputy mayor Dharmbir Bhangrola joined joint commissioner Dr Naresh Kumar and residents in a drive at Shivaji Park, while councillor Parminder Kataria participated in another drive in Ward 35 with additional municipal commissioner Dr Jaiveer Yadav.

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{{^usCountry}} MCG has identified the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Sector 29 and adjoining areas for special monitoring, with officials directed to ensure that construction and demolition waste, horticulture waste and other garbage are removed immediately if found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG has identified the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Sector 29 and adjoining areas for special monitoring, with officials directed to ensure that construction and demolition waste, horticulture waste and other garbage are removed immediately if found. {{/usCountry}}

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The focus will also be on major entry points and prominent public areas, officials said.

Dahiya has asked officials to remain in regular touch with elected representatives, ward committee members and RWA representatives so that local sanitation issues can be identified and resolved quickly.

Sanitation workers have also been directed to carry out regular cleaning in their assigned areas.

Dahiya said keeping Gurugram clean was a priority and that the focus should not only be on removing garbage, but on ensuring that cleaned areas do not become dumping spots again.