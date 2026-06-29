MCG reviews IIT Gandhinagar flood system to boost monsoon preparedness

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has reviewed the Flood Decision Support System (DSS), developed in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar, as part of its technology-driven efforts to strengthen monsoon preparedness, officials said.

The corporation said the tool will support scientific planning of future drainage projects, improve resource use and enhance civic services. (HT Archive)

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The civic body also conducted a training session for officials and staff on using the system for real-time monitoring and quicker response to waterlogging incidents.

During the session, officials were trained in predicting potential waterlogging, digitally assessing planned monsoon-related works and evaluating the impact of proposed projects before implementation. Experts also demonstrated how to analyse system-generated reports, improve coordination with field teams and regularly update real-time data, officials said.

Additional municipal commissioner Yash Jaluka said the DSS would support faster decision-making during the monsoon while enabling scientific planning of future drainage projects, better utilisation of resources and improved civic services. “The system is expected to help the civic body make quicker and more accurate decisions during the monsoon,” Jaluka said.

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{{^usCountry}} MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the initiative reflected collaboration between industry, government and academic institutions. He added that the civic body aims to make urban management more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the initiative reflected collaboration between industry, government and academic institutions. He added that the civic body aims to make urban management more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, HT reported that MCG had introduced a feature on its website allowing residents to report waterlogging by uploading photographs of flooded locations and sharing the approximate water depth. Officials said the portal would help identify recurring waterlogging spots across the city.