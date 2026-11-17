MCG sets January 15 deadline to clear dust, waste from major roads
The January 15 deadline covers the removal of accumulated road dust, construction and demolition (C&D) waste and garbage from major roads
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has given its officials until January 15 to clear accumulated dust, construction debris and garbage from the city’s major roads, while setting a target of issuing 2,000 challans every month against those violating sanitation and pollution-control rules.
The directions were issued by municipal commissioner Pankaj during a review meeting on Monday, as the civic body seeks to tighten monitoring of road cleanliness, waste disposal and dust-control measures across the city.
Under the plan, garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), where waste is frequently dumped, must be cleared by 9am every day. Dedicated sanitation workers will be assigned to these locations, while CCTV cameras will be installed to identify people who dump waste after the sites have been cleaned.
Officials said those caught dumping garbage in the open, littering or violating pollution-control norms would face penalties under the applicable rules.
The commissioner has also asked joint commissioners to conduct at least three field inspections every week in their respective zones, with mandatory use of an inspection app to record visits and track action taken on complaints and violations.
The January 15 deadline covers the removal of accumulated road dust, construction and demolition (C&D) waste and garbage from major roads. Officials have been asked to improve coordination between sanitation teams and agencies responsible for pollution-control work.
The civic body also plans to monitor road-sweeping machines, anti-smog guns and water sprinklers through GPS tracking and CCTV surveillance to check whether the equipment is being deployed and used as required. The possibility of installing sensor-based dustbins to improve waste collection is also being explored.
The review covered the management of waste generated by large establishments. According to the MCG, 1,500 bulk waste generators have registered on its designated online portal. Officials have been directed to identify and register the remaining establishments and monitor their compliance with waste-management requirements.
In another measure, biometric attendance has been made mandatory for municipal employees, with the commissioner warning that salaries would not be released to those who fail to mark their attendance through the prescribed system.
The meeting also discussed the need for additional public and community toilets, particularly in markets and parks. Officials have been asked to identify suitable locations for toilets and urinals.
The enforcement wing was directed to act against illegal constructions and other violations through notices, sealing of properties and registration of FIRs wherever warranted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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