The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has given its officials until January 15 to clear accumulated dust, construction debris and garbage from the city’s major roads, while setting a target of issuing 2,000 challans every month against those violating sanitation and pollution-control rules. Officials said those caught dumping garbage in the open, littering or violating pollution-control norms would face penalties under the applicable rules. (HT Photo)

The directions were issued by municipal commissioner Pankaj during a review meeting on Monday, as the civic body seeks to tighten monitoring of road cleanliness, waste disposal and dust-control measures across the city.

Under the plan, garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), where waste is frequently dumped, must be cleared by 9am every day. Dedicated sanitation workers will be assigned to these locations, while CCTV cameras will be installed to identify people who dump waste after the sites have been cleaned.

Officials said those caught dumping garbage in the open, littering or violating pollution-control norms would face penalties under the applicable rules.

The commissioner has also asked joint commissioners to conduct at least three field inspections every week in their respective zones, with mandatory use of an inspection app to record visits and track action taken on complaints and violations.

The January 15 deadline covers the removal of accumulated road dust, construction and demolition (C&D) waste and garbage from major roads. Officials have been asked to improve coordination between sanitation teams and agencies responsible for pollution-control work.

The civic body also plans to monitor road-sweeping machines, anti-smog guns and water sprinklers through GPS tracking and CCTV surveillance to check whether the equipment is being deployed and used as required. The possibility of installing sensor-based dustbins to improve waste collection is also being explored.

The review covered the management of waste generated by large establishments. According to the MCG, 1,500 bulk waste generators have registered on its designated online portal. Officials have been directed to identify and register the remaining establishments and monitor their compliance with waste-management requirements.

In another measure, biometric attendance has been made mandatory for municipal employees, with the commissioner warning that salaries would not be released to those who fail to mark their attendance through the prescribed system.

The meeting also discussed the need for additional public and community toilets, particularly in markets and parks. Officials have been asked to identify suitable locations for toilets and urinals.

The enforcement wing was directed to act against illegal constructions and other violations through notices, sealing of properties and registration of FIRs wherever warranted.