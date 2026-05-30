The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has shortlisted 20 agencies for managing waste generated by bulk waste generators across the city, officials said on Thursday. Officials added that they have been given 45 days to submit their documents.

MCG shortlists 20 agencies to manage waste from bulk generators

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Officials said bulk waste generators will now be permitted to engage only from the 20 agencies finalised by the corporation. The final list will be released after the agencies complete submission of the required documentation. Sanjay Panday, chief officer at the BWG monitoring cell at MCG, shared that any agency failing to submit the documents within 45 days will be removed from the final list. Around 37 applications were received, officials said.

MCG officials said the agencies were selected by a five-member committee comprising senior corporation officials, constituted by the MCG commissioner earlier this year, following verification of their documents and credentials. “These agencies will be required to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB),” said Dr Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner (Swacch Bharat Mission) at MCG.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the prescribed guidelines, waste must be segregated at source into wet (biodegradable), dry (recyclable) and domestic hazardous waste categories. Mixed waste is discouraged and may be rejected by processing facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the prescribed guidelines, waste must be segregated at source into wet (biodegradable), dry (recyclable) and domestic hazardous waste categories. Mixed waste is discouraged and may be rejected by processing facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, bulk waste generators include central and state government departments and undertakings; local bodies; public sector undertakings; private companies; hospitals; nursing homes; schools; colleges; universities; other educational institutions; and large residential complexes generating more than 100 kg of waste per day on average. According to Pandey, Gurugram has around 2,225 bulk waste generators at present, accounting for nearly 30% of the city’s daily waste output.

Officials said empanelment of the agencies will initially be valid for three years and may be terminated at any time in case of unsatisfactory performance or on administrative grounds.

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The guidelines prohibit agencies from throwing, burning or burying solid waste on streets, open public spaces outside their premises, drains or water bodies.

Officials said agencies will face a penalty of ₹5,000 per bulk waste generator per day for failing to lift waste from entities with which they have agreements.

“The Agency will face a penalty of Rs. 25000/- if inert or any other byproduct is disposed of at a site other than the sites specified by the Agency in the agreement with MCG. If the violation is repeated more than three times, the agency will be blacklisted,” Singh said.

Additionally, motorised vehicles transporting municipal solid waste without separate fixed compartments, prescribed colour coding or permanent fabricated coverings will attract a penalty of ₹1,000 per day per vehicle.