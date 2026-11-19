MCG steps up monitoring of six night shelters in Gurugram
The six shelters are located at Mahavir Chowk, Kadipur, Bhim Nagar near the Sector 4/7 crossing, Darbaripur Road, Kanhai and Rajiv Chowk
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified monitoring of its six night shelters, focusing on cleanliness, basic amenities and accessibility for people with disabilities, officials said on Wednesday.
Additional municipal commissioner Pooja Chawaria inspected the shelters on Wednesday, a day after they became operational to provide homeless people protection from the winter cold. She directed officials to improve hygiene, ensure proper maintenance and make the facilities accessible to people with disabilities.
The six shelters are located at Mahavir Chowk, Kadipur, Bhim Nagar near the Sector 4/7 crossing, Darbaripur Road, Kanhai and Rajiv Chowk.
During the inspection, Chawaria directed officials to undertake thorough cleaning and maintenance at the Bhim Nagar and Kanhai shelters. She also instructed Dwarka Prasad, an MCG official, to coordinate with the departments concerned to ensure that essential amenities and appropriate facilities for people with disabilities are available at all six locations.
Joint commissioners have been directed to inspect night shelters in their respective zones, assess the availability of basic facilities and address any deficiencies identified during the visits, officials said.
According to the MCG, the shelters have been provided with clean bedding and staff to assist occupants and maintain the facilities. Information boards have also been installed at various locations to help homeless people locate the shelters.
MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj had earlier appointed Chawaria as the nodal officer responsible for monitoring the arrangements at the night shelters. He directed officials to ensure the availability of toilets, hot water and tea for those staying at the facilities.
Officials said the inspections were intended to ensure that homeless people have access to safe and hygienic accommodation during winter and are not forced to spend nights outdoors.
The corporation said cleanliness, regular maintenance, accessibility and adequate basic amenities would remain priorities at all six shelters, with officials responsible for identifying and addressing shortcomings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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