...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MCG to launch month-long drive against water misuse from today

Teams will check localities for misuse like car washing and over-irrigation; residents risk penalties and disconnection amid rising heat.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:36 am IST
By Mihika Shah
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will launch a large-scale special inspection drive from Sunday to curb misuse of drinking water and ensure uninterrupted supply across the city, officials said. The inspection drive will be carried out for a period of one month, they added.

Drive to run for a month as temperatures near 40°C; civic body urges RWAs to report violations and ensure compliance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Multiple teams will be deployed across various localities to identify violations and take prompt action, with offenders facing heavy fines and strict punitive measures, including disconnection of water supply, officials added. However, as of now, no specific details have been provided regarding the quantum of fines or any additional penalties beyond the possibility of disconnection, they said.

The move comes amid intensifying summer conditions, with temperatures touching nearly 40°C in Gurugram. Officials said the wastage of drinking water in such extreme weather has become a growing concern, putting additional pressure on already strained resources.

Pradeep Dahiya said ensuring an adequate and uninterrupted water supply during the peak summer season is a top priority of the corporation. “Misuse of water for non-essentials is a serious violation. Strict actions will be taken against the offenders to ensure fair and equitable distribution of water,” he said.

 
water conservation
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / MCG to launch month-long drive against water misuse from today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.