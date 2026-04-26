MCG to launch month-long drive against water misuse from today

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will launch a large-scale special inspection drive from Sunday to curb misuse of drinking water and ensure uninterrupted supply across the city, officials said. The inspection drive will be carried out for a period of one month, they added.

Drive to run for a month as temperatures near 40°C; civic body urges RWAs to report violations and ensure compliance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Multiple teams will be deployed across various localities to identify violations and take prompt action, with offenders facing heavy fines and strict punitive measures, including disconnection of water supply, officials added. However, as of now, no specific details have been provided regarding the quantum of fines or any additional penalties beyond the possibility of disconnection, they said.

The move comes amid intensifying summer conditions, with temperatures touching nearly 40°C in Gurugram. Officials said the wastage of drinking water in such extreme weather has become a growing concern, putting additional pressure on already strained resources.

Pradeep Dahiya said ensuring an adequate and uninterrupted water supply during the peak summer season is a top priority of the corporation. “Misuse of water for non-essentials is a serious violation. Strict actions will be taken against the offenders to ensure fair and equitable distribution of water,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that “misuse of drinking water” includes using it for purposes beyond basic household needs, particularly where consumption is excessive or avoidable. This covers activities such as over-irrigation of plants and gardens, washing vehicles, hosing down floors or driveways, and other similar uses where potable water is not essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that “misuse of drinking water” includes using it for purposes beyond basic household needs, particularly where consumption is excessive or avoidable. This covers activities such as over-irrigation of plants and gardens, washing vehicles, hosing down floors or driveways, and other similar uses where potable water is not essential. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Residents can report issues or lodge complaints by calling the helpline number 18001801817. They may also reach out to their respective ward councillors to report violations or concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents can report issues or lodge complaints by calling the helpline number 18001801817. They may also reach out to their respective ward councillors to report violations or concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The civic body has appealed to residents welfare associations (RWAs) to cooperate with the campaign. “Anyone seen misusing water must be stopped immediately and the matter must be reported to MCG,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body has appealed to residents welfare associations (RWAs) to cooperate with the campaign. “Anyone seen misusing water must be stopped immediately and the matter must be reported to MCG,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials also urged residents to use drinking water only for essential purposes and adopt water conservation as a daily practice. The initiative, they said, aims to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent a potential water crisis in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials also urged residents to use drinking water only for essential purposes and adopt water conservation as a daily practice. The initiative, they said, aims to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent a potential water crisis in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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